ZUBRYCKI, John J. Age 73, entered into eternal life on August 21, 2020, after a brief illness. John grew up in Belgium and settled in Dorchester in 1959 and has lived in Weymouth for 43 years. He was an Army Veteran and served in Vietnam. Mr. Zubrycki was a ramp service agent for Delta Airlines at Logan Airport for 32 years. He also was a life member of the Weymouth Lodge of Elks. Beloved husband of 49 years to Elizabeth A. (Bradbury) Zubrycki. Devoted father of Matthew and his wife Deirdre of Keller, Texas and Danielle Morgan and her husband Eric of Pembroke. Cherished brother of Roman Zubrycki and his wife Linda of Holbrook and Christine Schultz and her husband Michael of Lexington. Loving grandfather of Matthew, Hannah, Kara, Jack, and Ava. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., WEYMOUTH, on Tuesday, August 25th, from 4-8 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Private Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 26th, at 10 am. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery, East Weymouth. If desired, donations may be made in his memory to the Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Place, Suite 745, Boston, MA 02215. For messages and directions, see Clancylucid.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 24, 2020