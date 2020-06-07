|
|
ROBINSON, John James "Jim" Jr. Of Burlington, June 5. Beloved husband of 64 years to Roberta (MacMillan). Loving and supportive father of Susan Maher & her husband James of North Andover, John Robinson of Billerica and William Robinson of Woburn. Proud grandfather of Sara Kate, Olivia, Jacob and William Robinson, Jr. Brother of Richard of CO, Linda Dahlberg of Newburyport, and Lawrence Robinson of CO. Funeral Services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jim's name may be made to the Salvation Army, Attn: Development, 25 Shawmut Road, Canton, MA 02021 www.massachusetts.salvationarmy.org Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON. For obituary, online guestbook and memorial video, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020