Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN ROBINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN JAMES "JIM" ROBINSON Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN JAMES "JIM" ROBINSON Jr. Obituary
ROBINSON, John James "Jim" Jr. Of Burlington, June 5. Beloved husband of 64 years to Roberta (MacMillan). Loving and supportive father of Susan Maher & her husband James of North Andover, John Robinson of Billerica and William Robinson of Woburn. Proud grandfather of Sara Kate, Olivia, Jacob and William Robinson, Jr. Brother of Richard of CO, Linda Dahlberg of Newburyport, and Lawrence Robinson of CO. Funeral Services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jim's name may be made to the Salvation Army, Attn: Development, 25 Shawmut Road, Canton, MA 02021 www.massachusetts.salvationarmy.org Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON. For obituary, online guestbook and memorial video, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -