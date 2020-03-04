|
CAREY, John Joseph Of Jamaica Plain, formerly of Hull, died Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Boston Medical Center. He was 69.
Born in Boston, he was raised in Hull and was the son of the late Robert and Dorothy Carey. John attended local schools and graduated from Hull High School with the Class of 1969. After high school, John worked as a general laborer in many fields.
John is survived by his ten loving cousins and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Carey.
Services for John will be held privately at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John may be made to the charitable organization of one's choice. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020