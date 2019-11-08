|
CASEY, John Joseph 1938-2019 Devoted family man, John Joseph Casey, age 81. A longtime resident of Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, and current resident of Palm Beach, Florida, passed away on November 3rd, 2019. John was born on April 27, 1938, the son of Edward and Elizabeth Casey, along with brother Teddy and sister Elizabeth, in the town of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. From these humble beginnings, anchored by a strong and loving family, John lived a life of remarkable accomplishments and boundless generosity. He is survived by his wife Carol, his two children Jonathan and Cara (Trevor), and his grandchildren Catherine, Scarlett, and Harper, as well as his sister, Elizabeth Tonrey.
John enrolled in the Military Academy after high school, before attending Boston University and eventually earning his Juris Doctorate from Suffolk University, which led to an illustrious career as a business leader and entrepreneur. Over the course of his professional life, he served as the Chairman & CEO of The Bostonian Group, Chairman & CEO of the American Network Group, and Chairman & CEO of Alexander Technologies.
John and his wife Carol were prominent members of the New England charitable community. John came from a long line of visionary political and social leaders, tracing back to his grandfather, Congressman John J. Casey, who was noted for his formation of the first coal miners' unions and the passing of the original child labor laws. John served on the boards of Boston Catholic Charities, Red Auerbach Foundation, Italian Home for Children, and was a founder of the Robert F. Kennedy Foundation Golf Tournament, among many others.
While his business success and charitable contributions to our world were of the highest caliber, he was a true family man and his most proud achievement was the love he generated and felt as a husband, father, grandfather, sibling, uncle, cousin, and surrogate family member to a seemingly endless line of family members and friends. His relentless strength, his magnanimous personality, and the pure kindness of his heart will truly be his most lasting legacy.
A Service to Honor and Celebrate John's Life will be held at St. Edwards Catholic Church, in Palm Beach, on Nov. 12th, at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations honoring John's life can be made to Open Roads Academy, 1223 Wilshire Boulevard, #351, Santa Monica, California 90403, or online by visiting www.openroads.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019