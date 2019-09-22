Boston Globe Obituaries
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-1127
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
8:30 AM
CONNOLLY, John Joseph Age 86, lifelong East Boston resident, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019. Cherished son the late John and Lucy (Palange) Connolly. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn (Nardone) Connolly. Loving father of Brenda Connolly and Brian Connolly and his loving companion Judee Chambers Walsh. Adored grandfather of Robert and Sean Connolly. Caring brother of Joseph Connolly, Marie Barbetta, Carol Limone and her husband Peter, Kathy Garcia and her husband Joe and the late Patty Curtis and Lucille Tacardo. Loving companion of Loretta Zullo. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors. John was a Korean Army Veteran and a member of the East Boston Chapter 77 and former member of the East Boston Veterans Council. Family and friends will honor John's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., REVERE on Wednesday, September 25th from 4PM to 8PM, and again at 8:30AM Thursday morning, before leaving in procession to St. Joseph-St. Lazarus Church in East Boston. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, MA. For guestbook and directions, please visit www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home Revere 1-800-252-1127

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 23, 2019
