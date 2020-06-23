|
DUFFY, John Joseph Age 87 years, died June 21, 2020 at his home in Wells, ME in the loving care of his family.
John was born October 12, 1932 in Somerville, MA, a son of Patrick and Ellen (McLaughlin) Duffy. He graduated from Somerville Vocational School with a focus in electrical service. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. On July 3, 1954, John married Beverly Ann Bergeron. John was a power foreman for New England Telephone, retiring after 37 years in 1990. He was the Past Commander of the American Legion, Post 45 in Medford, MA.
John enjoyed the ocean and was blessed to spend time in both Englewood, FL and Wells, ME. He loved boating and golf. Most importantly, John loved his family.
John was predeceased by his brothers, Bernard and Charles and by his grandson, Frank Hooker, Jr.
John is lovingly remembered by his wife of 65 years, Beverly, his sons, Michael P. Duffy and his wife Sheila of Dedham, MA and Mark B. Duffy and his wife Cathi of West Medford, MA, his daughters, Kathleen M. Gallant and her husband Bob of North Andover, MA, Kelly A. Sweeney and her husband Richard of Stoneham, MA, Karen E. Hooker and her husband Frank, Sr. of Hudson, NH, Kim E. Pompeo and her husband Stephen of Medford, MA and Kristen M. Lafluer and her husband Tom of Hudson, NH, his brothers, William Duffy and Donald Duffy, his sister, Molly Hurley and many nieces and nephews. John was loving Papa to his fourteen grandchildren and his eight great-grandchildren.
A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Raphael's Catholic Church in West Medford, MA, followed by interment in Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford, MA. Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to the , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.
