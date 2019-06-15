ERAMO, John Joseph Passed away peacefully on June 12th, 2019, after living a long fulfilling life, at the age of 97. He was born in Boston, MA, in 1922 and lived in Quincy with his mother Josephine and two brothers Hugh and Paul Eramo.



At the age of 18 he served his country as a radio officer in the Merchant Marines during WWII. After returning from the war, he met and married the love of his life Florence McCabe. They resided in Quincy for many years, where they raised their family. He was employed as an electronical engineer for the Northrop Corp. for 30 years. During this time, he was a member of Montclair's men's club and Furnace Brook Country Club. In 1982 John and his wife retired to Vero Beach, Florida, where he remained an avid golfer and worked as a starter at Johns Island County Club in Vero Beach. He was also a member of the Indian River Woodcarvers and Treasure Coast Woodcarvers.



Father of Kristine Eramo of Easton and the late Donald Eramo of Las Vegas. Grandfather of Gabriel of Brockton and Joseph of Easton. John also leaves behind 3 great-grandchildren.



Memorial Visitation will be held in the Southeast Funeral Home, 93 Center St., EASTON, MA, on Saturday, June 29th, 2019 from 10-11 AM. A Graveside Service, with Military Honors, will follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, 700 West St., Braintree, MA. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. For directions or to leave an online



condolence, please visit



Southeastfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary