KELLEY, John Joseph "Jack" Age 84, passed away on May 21, 2020 after a longstanding battle with Alzheimer's disease and complications due to Covid-19. He was the son of Henry and Margaret Kelley. For years, Jack taught history and coached boys track at Lynn English High School. Jack became the Chief School Adjustment Counselor for the Lynn Public Schools –a job he continued and cherished for more than twenty-five years until his retirement in 1997. Jack is survived by and will be greatly missed by his beloved wife of 59 years Annie Kelley, his son Henry F. Kelley and wife Maribeth, their children Michael and Elisabeth, his daughter Mary Kelley, his son John Kelley, his daughter Carolanne (Kelley) Hillis and her husband Jeff and their three children Grace Lily and Ben. Due to the Covid-19 crisis, church and graveside services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements were made by the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St, PEABODY. To view online obituary and sign guestbook, visit ccbfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020