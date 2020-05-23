Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
82 Lynn Street
Peabody, MA 01960
(978) 531-0472
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN KELLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN JOSEPH "JACK" KELLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN JOSEPH "JACK" KELLEY Obituary
KELLEY, John Joseph "Jack" Age 84, passed away on May 21, 2020 after a longstanding battle with Alzheimer's disease and complications due to Covid-19. He was the son of Henry and Margaret Kelley. For years, Jack taught history and coached boys track at Lynn English High School. Jack became the Chief School Adjustment Counselor for the Lynn Public Schools –a job he continued and cherished for more than twenty-five years until his retirement in 1997. Jack is survived by and will be greatly missed by his beloved wife of 59 years Annie Kelley, his son Henry F. Kelley and wife Maribeth, their children Michael and Elisabeth, his daughter Mary Kelley, his son John Kelley, his daughter Carolanne (Kelley) Hillis and her husband Jeff and their three children Grace Lily and Ben. Due to the Covid-19 crisis, church and graveside services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements were made by the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St, PEABODY. To view online obituary and sign guestbook, visit ccbfuneral.com

View the online memorial for John Joseph "Jack" KELLEY
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -