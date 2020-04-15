|
|
KRANT, John Joseph Age 78, of Belmont, April 11, 2020. Beloved husband of 50 years of Elaine M.(Schromm) Krant. Loving father of John Krant, his wife Christy, their children Sofia & Will of Melrose, and Kristine (Krant) DeMarco, her husband Rob, their children Bobby, John and Nina of Norwell. Brother of Leo Krant & wife Joan of Medford and the late Bill & Connie Krant of El Paso, TX. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. John was born in Somerville, MA to Leo and Rita (Savina) Krant. He attended Christopher Columbus High School in the North End and Northeastern University, where he earned a BS in Engineering. He worked as an electrical engineer at Raytheon for over 40 years working on many defense projects, including The Patriot Missile. John had a deep Catholic faith and was an active member of St. Joseph's Parish, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister for many years. John was also an active member in the Sons of Italy in Medford, where he enjoyed a wide circle of friends. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic,a private Service and Burial will be held for the immediate family. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date to be announced. Donations may be made in his memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or The Mount Auburn Hospital Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund, 330 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge, MA 02138. Online guestbook at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020