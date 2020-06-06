|
|
LYMAN, John Joseph Jr. Born February 23, 1948 in Boston, MA and died on Friday, May 22, 2020 in Lumberton, NC. He grew up in East Boston, MA. In 1966, he graduated from East Boston High School. Shortly after, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served from August 1966 to August 1968. He worked as a boilerman aboard the Henley. After his return from the Navy he started his career as an ironworker. His loves were baseball, playing music in his many bands, and being around his family and many friends. He was the loving son of John J. Lyman, Sr. and Mildred (Bucherri), a loving husband to Dorothy (Quirk), loving father to John Lyman and his partner Barbara Drury and Christopher Lyman and wife Laura. He was "Papa" to Victoria, 22, Samantha, 19, Mikey, 17, Anthony, 15, Benjamin, 13, Lillian, 10. He is survived by his sisters Carol, Terriciano and her late husband, Butchie, Helen Lyman and Kathleen Principe and her husband Richard, as well as his brother, Michael Lyman. He is also survived by his life companion Joanne Tuttle and late son Zoilo, and many nieces, nephews and friends. Services will be determined and announced at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020