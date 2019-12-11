|
|
McDONOUGH, John Joseph Passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 7, 2019 surrounded by his loving family, after battling a long illness. He was a proud member of the 187th Regimental Combat Team "Rakkasan." He leaves behind his wife Maddalena McDonough, sister Mary P. Andreassi, stepdaughter Deborah Treantafel Powers, stepsons Christopher Treantafel, Michael Treantafel and his wife Patriza, and Paul Treantafel and his wife Linda. He is survived by his 6 granddaughters, Cara, Nicole, Kristina, Emilee, Elisibeth, and Madelyn, and 6 grandsons, Brian, John, Joshua, Jared, Peyton, and Michael, and 5 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his mother Mary Connolly McDonough, his father John McDonough, sisters Margaret Cincotta, Elizabeth Dunleavy, and his brother Thomas McDonough. He will be missed by all that knew him. Visiting Hours in the Sullivan Funeral Homes, 551 Washington Street, Rte. 53, HANOVER on Sunday from 2-5 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 10 AM at St Thecla Church, 145 Washington St., Pembroke. Followed by the burial at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. For directions and to sign John's online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 13, 2019