Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
173 Albion St.
Wakefield, MA
JOHN JOSEPH MURRAY M.D. Jr.

JOHN JOSEPH MURRAY M.D. Jr. Obituary
MURRAY, John Joseph Jr. MD Of Andover, formerly of Chelmsford and Norwich, VT, July 18. Beloved husband of Robin L. (Dutton) Murray. Loving father of John Patrick Murray & his wife Brittney Brouse, Leslie Murray & her husband Dennis Vestwebber, Theodore Crane, Katharine Lai & her husband Steve, and Amy Heath & her husband Andrew. Cherished grandfather of Abigail, Elisabeth, and Maia. Adored brother of Joan Watkins of Wakefield and MaryLou Doyle & her husband Chris Rivest of Stoneham. Brother-in-law of John Dutton & his wife Merril of PA. Uncle of Matthew Doyle & Laura Phinney. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Thursday at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, please honor John with a donation to Victoria's Victory Foundation: www.victoriasvictory.org/donate or to Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation Program, 300 First Ave., Charlestown, MA 02129. Arrangements in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, WAKEFIELD. For obit/guestbook,

www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2020
