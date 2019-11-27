|
|
PENDER, John Joseph "Joe" Of West Roxbury, November 27, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Florence (McMillan) Pender. Loving father of John Pender and his wife Deanna of Bellingham, Kevin Pender and his wife Benchmard of West Roxbury, Mary Ann Huether and her husband John of West Roxbury, Nancy Flynn and her husband John of Dedham and the late Michael, Mark and Chris Pender. Also survived by 10 grandchildren. Devoted brother of Anna Carrazza of West Roxbury, and the late William and Thomas Pender. Uncle of Paul Pender of South Boston, Theresa Carrazza of West Roxbury and many other nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Saturday, November 30, at 9:00 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John Chrysostom Church, 4750 Washington St., West Roxbury, at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours in the Funeral Home on Friday, November 29, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Friend of Bill W. for 49 years. Late Korean War Army Veteran. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
617-323-5600
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019