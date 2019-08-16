|
SULLIVAN, John "Jack" Joseph Age 83, of The Villages, Florida, formerly of Arlington, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully while under the care of hospice on Saturday, August 10, 2019. He was born on November 21, 1935 to the late Humphrey and Lois Sullivan. He was a veteran of The United States Army and served proudly during the Korean Conflict as a Paratrooper. After the war, he worked as a Police Officer in Arlington, MA for 8 years. He was then a Capitol Police Officer at the State House working for the Governor and Constitutional Officers. He completed his education with honors, earning a Master's Degree of Arts in Criminal Justice. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 37 years, Frances Sullivan; daughter, Donna Sullivan; siblings, Robert Sullivan (Ann), Barbara Caruso (Henry who is predeceased), Patricia Guzzetti, William Sullivan, Lois Ann Levesque (Claude); brother-in-law, Lou Monaco; nieces and nephews, Barbara Barry, Dana Kilroy, Gina Caruso, Vinny Caruso, Bill Kilroy, Alicia Linehan, Aidan Linehan, Kimberly Levesque, Claude Levesque, Jr., Carol Donoghue, Melissa Donoghue, Kevin Sullivan, and James Kilroy. He was preceded in death by his son, John H. Sullivan; sister, Elizabeth Monaco, and his parents. Jack and Fran moved to The Villages, FL in 1996 where they enjoyed their retirement together. Hobbies included playing golf, going to the Savannah Center for entertainment and enjoying local restaurants. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 11:30 am, at the Church of St. Agnes, with a Committal Service to follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, in Arlington, Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his memory to Cornerstone Hospice, https://web.cshospice.org/ keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019