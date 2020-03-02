Boston Globe Obituaries
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Brendan's Church
JOHN "TOM" JOYCE Obituary
JOYCE, John "Tom" Age 69 of Dorchester, passed away on February 29, 2020. Beloved husband of 45 years of Nancy (Sheehan). Loving father of Julie of Dorchester, and James Joyce & his companion Deborah Swanson of Dorchester. Proud and cherished "BeBe" of Augustus Joyce. Devoted son of John F. Ford & the late Arlene of Pembroke. Loving brother of Adrienne Willcutt & her husband Albert of Ft. Myers, FL. Caring brother-in-law of Patricia Gallagher of Stoughton & her late husband Ralph, Kathleen & Patrick Lydon of Norwell, and Paul & Mary Sheehan of Milton. Uncle & granduncle to many loving nieces & nephews. Tom was a retired Court Officer in the House of Representatives, a lifelong member of the John P. McKeon Post, and a cherished friend and neighbor to many. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Thursday from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Brendan's Church Friday morning at 10 o'clock. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Tom to St. Brendan's School, 15 Rita Rd., Dorchester, MA 02124. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 4, 2020
