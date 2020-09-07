ERBAN, Dr. John K. III Of Wakefield, Sept. 2. Husband of Lisa A. (Benoit) Erban. Father of Laura E. Erban of East Greenwich, RI, John K. Erban, IV of New York, NY and Stephen B. Erban of Wakefield. Brother of Dr. Stephen Erban of Shrewsbury, Barbara Weinstein of Southborough and Nancy Carpenter of North Reading. Grandfather of Henry and Eloise Erban Titrington. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Silent Spring Institute or the Cam Neely Foundation. For obit & guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com