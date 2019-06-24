|
FINAMORE, John K. Age 62, a lifelong resident of Winchester, June 23, 2019. Beloved son of Martha C. Finamore and the late John F. Finamore. Dear brother of Linda Godoy and her husband Joe Bozicevich of Schoharie, NY. Also lovingly survived by his nieces Leigh (Rohmer) Spellman and her husband Keith, and Alyssa (Rohmer) Guilmette and her husband Brad. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather at Costello Funeral Home, 177 Washington St., WINCHESTER, on Thurs., June 27 from 4-8PM and again on Friday at 9AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Eulalia's Church, 50 Ridge St., Winchester at 10 AM. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's name may be made to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center c/o Philanthropy, 41 Mall Rd., Burlington, MA 01805. www.costellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 25, 2019