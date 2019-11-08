|
|
HAYES, John K. M. Of Belmont, died in hospice, two weeks short of his 89th birthday, after an extended period of declining health. John was born on November 19, 1930 in Peking, China, where his parents were Presbyterian missionaries. During World War II, John and his family were interned by the Japanese in the Philippines for three years and then were part of a Japanese/American prisoner exchange. John started school in the United States at Weeks Junior High School in Newton, continued at Brown and Nichols in Cambridge, and graduated from Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C. He earned a Bachelor's degree from Princeton University, Class of 1952. In 1953, John joined the U.S. Navy and served for four years. Following his military service, he worked for Raytheon as an environmental test engineer. His final twenty years of work were spent as head of the IT Department at Perini Corporation. John was predeceased by his four older sisters, Margaret Hollister, Elinor Martin, Janet Guba and Barbara Ambler, and his nephew Donald Hollister. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jocelyn, three nieces, Susan Fentin of Conway, MA, Catherine McAllister of San Diego, CA, Ellen Tinen of Conway, MA, and two nephews, Paul Hollister of Lebanon, NH, and William Guba of El Cerrito, CA. John filled every room he entered. His ready wit, booming laugh, and articulate conversations were enhanced by his beautiful speaking voice. For years, he sang bass in the Belmont Plymouth Church choir. John was very active in local elections, holding signs for candidates, distributing literature, and encouraging citizens to vote in every election. For years, he worked diligently as a private citizen to reform the Massachusetts Auto Insurance system, introducing multiple bills in the Massachusetts State Legislature with help from his state representatives. John loved spending time at his vacation cottage on Mount Desert Island, home of Acadia National Park. He enjoyed hiking, canoeing, and sailing, but also cherished time spent lying in the hammock watching the hummingbirds at the feeder. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at John's home, 5 Colonial Terrace, Belmont from 10:00 a.m.-12 noon, 2:00-4:00 p.m., and 6:00-8:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Plymouth Congregational Church, 582 Pleasant Street, Belmont, with a luncheon to follow in the church hall. A private interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, friends are encouraged to make a contribution to Friends of Acadia, 43 Cottage Street, Bar Harbor, Maine 04609. Online guestbook at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019