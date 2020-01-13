Boston Globe Obituaries
|
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Dedham, MA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN K. MCINNIS

JOHN K. MCINNIS Obituary
McINNIS, John K. Of Dedham, January 11, 2020. Beloved son of the late James and Catherine (Foley) McInnis. Brother of Jean Lawrence and her late husband Henry of Seven Lakes, NC, William McInnis and his wife Dorothy of Anderson, SC, Mary Dolabany and her husband Charlie of Norwood, Katherine Sloan and her husband David of Medfield, Edward McInnis and his wife Annette of Chester, NH, Paul McInnis and his wife Kelly of Franklin, and the late James "Jimbo" McInnis. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. John was a retired employee of the MBTA. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, on Friday, Jan. 17, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Dedham, at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours on Thursday, Jan. 16, from 4-8pm. Interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. Expressions of sympathy may be made in John's memory to the Dedham Food Pantry, PO Box 46, Dedham, MA 02026. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
