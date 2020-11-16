1/
JOHN K. O'LEARY
O'LEARY, John K. Age 75, died peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Boston, Jack was son of the late William J. (Jack) and Winifred (Bouchard) O'Leary of Braintree. He attended Braintree High School and was a graduate of Newman Preparatory School Class of 1964. Jack entered the United States Army during the Vietnam era. Proud of his military service, he was stationed at Fort Belvoir, VA for its duration, as an instructor for new recruits in hydraulic missile systems.

Over the course of his career, Jack owned Route One Towing in Walpole, was a machinist at Northrup Grumman Corp. in Norwood, and owned and operated Landmark REO Real Estate. He was a vice president and a founding member of the National REO Brokers Association (NRBA).

Jack was the loving husband of Eileen K. O'Leary of Bridgewater and devoted father of Maureen E. DeRito and her husband Timothy of Pembroke and Janice H. Dwyer of Bridgewater. Loving "Papa" of Lenna P. Zitter and her husband Andrew of MD, Christina J. DeRito and her fianc? Mat of VA, Lorianna M. Dwyer and her fianc? Dan of Brockton, Alison A. DeRito of Pembroke, and "Great Papa" of Philip and Timothy Zitter. Brother of Catherine McLaughlin of North Quincy, Patricia Reppucci of Brockton, Susan O'Leary of Braintree, and the late James T. O'Leary. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are cordially invited to the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., BRIDGEWATER, on Thursday, Nov. 19th, for a Visitation Period from 4-8 pm. (Please wear a mask and socially distance). A private Funeral Mass for family will be celebrated at Stonehill College on Friday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jack & Eileen O'Leary Scholarship Fund, c/o Stonehill College, Advancement Office, 320 Washington Street, Easton, MA 02357. For online guestbook, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com



Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
