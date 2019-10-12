|
|
UPHAM, John K. Of Byfield, Oct. 10, 2019, age 76, formerly of West Peabody and Malden, beloved husband of Carol (Fabrizio), loving father of Elizabeth Howell and her husband, Paul of Milton, VT, Kathleen Wright and her husband, Starker of Milford, NJ and Amy Berk and her husband, Jonathan of Astoria, NY, grandfather of Samantha and Ethan Howell, Aidan and Ryan Ferry, Gus and Oscar Berk, brother of Ellen, Joyce, Carole, Rita, Michael and William. His Funeral Service will be held at the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY, Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours on Wednesday from 4 -7 p.m. Burial in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to The Jimmy Fund, c/o Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284, www.jimmyfund.org/gift to support cancer research and patient care. For directions and online guestbook, please visit www.ccbfuneral.com
View the online memorial for John K. UPHAM
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019