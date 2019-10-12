Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
82 Lynn Street
Peabody, MA 01960
(978) 531-0472
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
82 Lynn Street
Peabody, MA 01960
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
82 Lynn Street
Peabody, MA 01960
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN UPHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN K. UPHAM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN K. UPHAM Obituary
UPHAM, John K. Of Byfield, Oct. 10, 2019, age 76, formerly of West Peabody and Malden, beloved husband of Carol (Fabrizio), loving father of Elizabeth Howell and her husband, Paul of Milton, VT, Kathleen Wright and her husband, Starker of Milford, NJ and Amy Berk and her husband, Jonathan of Astoria, NY, grandfather of Samantha and Ethan Howell, Aidan and Ryan Ferry, Gus and Oscar Berk, brother of Ellen, Joyce, Carole, Rita, Michael and William. His Funeral Service will be held at the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY, Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours on Wednesday from 4 -7 p.m. Burial in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to The Jimmy Fund, c/o Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284, www.jimmyfund.org/gift to support cancer research and patient care. For directions and online guestbook, please visit www.ccbfuneral.com

View the online memorial for John K. UPHAM
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
Download Now