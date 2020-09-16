My sincere condolences to Dr. John Urban's family. My father,Thomas G. Enright is alive today because of the great care he received from him. My father was never sick. He never had been to a hospital or emergency room. He became ill while living in his winter home in Florida. He was misdiagnosed with gastritis and pneumonia. I slept by him for eight nights as I saw him decline. As a hospice nurse, I knew he was dying. Dr. John K. Mallen, a wonderful family friend, suggested we fly him up to Boston to see Dr. Urban. When we arrived Dr. Urban and his team were waiting. He was the most humble, kind man. Within twenty-four hours he was diagnosed with Lymphoma. Within two days his chemotherapy started. Dr. Urban's wonderful team took over his care but that didn't stop him from stopping in frequently just to say hello and see how he was feeling. My father is now 89 years old and is cancer free for over two years and living a full life. Myself and my entire family know that if it wasn't for the skill and care of this most humble man that my father would not be alive today. God graced us with by bringing Dr. Urban into our lives. We are forever grateful for this kind, compassionate, humble man who saved our father's life, as I am sure he did for many. May God bless you all.

The Enright Family

Friend