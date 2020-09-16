1/
DR. JOHN KALIL ERBAN III
1955 - 2020
ERBAN, Dr. John Kalil III Physician, Researcher, Mentor and Friend In the 1990 book In Mysterious Ways: The Death and Life of a Parish Priest, author Paul Wilkes chronicled the life of Catholic priest Father Joseph Greer as he underwent treatment for multiple myeloma at New England Medical Center, now Tufts Medical Center. Wilkes wrote about a resident fellow who at the time was serving as Father Greer's primary care physician, describing him as "…a perennially smiling young man whose tousled brown hair seems constantly in need of a trim. From the first meeting he insisted on being called 'Jack'." Dr. John Kalil Erban, III, "Jack" to all except his two grandchildren who lovingly called him "Jiddo," was an internationally recognized oncologist. He was a leader in developing and conducting groundbreaking clinical trials for breast cancer, a devoted clinician to patients, and a beloved mentor to medical students, residents, fellows and colleagues. Jack died on September 2, 2020 at the age of 65 at home in Wakefield. He was diagnosed with glioblastoma in August 2019. His cruel disease was unrelenting, but he fought it bravely, with the same hope he always offered his patients. Jack was the son of the late John K. and Najla T. (Maloof) Erban, both children of Lebanese immigrants to this country, and grew up in North Andover. He was a graduate of the Brooks School (1973), Harvard University (1977) and Tufts University School of Medicine (1981). He completed residency and chief residency in internal medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, spending two formative years in between with the National Health Service Corps in rural Florida. After completing a fellowship in hematology and oncology at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, Jack joined the professional staff and was appointed to the faculty at Tufts Medical School, where he later reached the rank of Professor of Medicine. He served in many leadership roles at Tufts Medical Center during his career, including Chief of the Division of Hematology and Oncology and Co-Director of the Breast Cancer program. From 2007-2010, he served as Director of Clinical Programs for the Breast Oncology Center at the Massachusetts General Cancer Center, and was Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. He returned to Tufts thereafter as the Clinical Director and Associate Director for Clinical Sciences for the Tufts Medical Center Cancer Center. Jack's upbringing as part of a close immediate and extended family influenced his approach to patient care. In remarks to Anthony Tjan for his book Good People: The Only Leadership Decision That Really Matters, Jack said, "I was raised in a family where everyone was treated equally, and it left a mark that led to a sense of equity being important to me. Medicine is very hierarchical, and equity can suffer easily. I bring to the patient the same level of care and attention I'd want for myself." Jack's compassion for patients was evident early in his medical career. As a medical student, he received the Mildred Ann Meyerson Award for Excellence in Patient Care, an accolade that brought his parents almost as much pride as the awarding of his medical degree. During Jack's illness, the separation from his patients and their needs was as difficult for him as was his own diagnosis. His first experiences with cancer were personal: his paternal aunt and mother were diagnosed with, and eventually succumbed to, breast cancer. In conversations with his daughter, Jack shared thoughts about his decision to choose oncology as a field of study. "The closeness to patients, the high energy required, the complexity of cancer and the rigorous science were appealing to me when I was deciding what specialty to pursue, and 40 years later, I still feel the same." Two colleagues who worked with Jack for over 25 years at both Tufts and Mass General witnessed his unwavering devotion to teaching and mentoring. Cristine Gourley, his administrative assistant, said, "Jack loved teaching. I observed him many times with residents and fellows. Despite his brilliance, he was never condescending. When they would answer a question, he would say 'Why do you think that?'" Marybeth Singer, a nurse practitioner, commented, "Jack was a generous teacher, mentor and friend. He trained many medical clinicians and modeled what exemplary practice and patient care should be. He was so proud of the work we did to build the role of nurse practitioners within the Division of Hematology and Oncology, and he was my biggest cheerleader as I took on roles within my professional organizations locally and nationally." Jack believed in service to the community. For almost 30 years, he was the volunteer medical editor for Tufts Medicine, the school's alumni publication. He was also a member of the board of directors for two institutions which reflected his values about prevention and treatment: Silent Spring Institute and The Cam Neely Foundation for Cancer Care. For 24 years, Jack served on the board of the Silent Spring Institute, named in tribute to Rachel Carson, whose landmark book of the same name helped launch the modern environmental movement. Dr. Julia Brody, Silent Spring's Executive Director and Senior Scientist, said, "Back in the 1990s, scientists began discovering that common chemicals – in everything from baby bottles to furniture – could interfere with estrogen. Jack was exceptional in realizing right away the profound implications for breast cancer and was instrumental in guiding our research on the role of chemicals in the disease. He cared deeply for his patients, driven by an extraordinary commitment to always seek the best science on how to beat cancer, including preventing it in the first place." The Cam Neely Foundation was launched in 1995 by Boston Bruins President and alumnus Cam Neely after he lost both of his parents to cancer. Jack began working with the foundation in the early 2000s in support of the Neely House and continued to work with the foundation until his passing. Cam and his wife Paulina, president and vice president respectively of the foundation, shared this remembrance: "Jack was a man with a heart of gold who always went above and beyond to be of service to those in need. He was an irreplaceable friend and ally to the foundation and we will forever miss his charm, his smile, his smarts, and the future with him. An incredible physician who was ahead of his time, Jack will always be remembered for the impact his family had on our family and our foundation. There will never be another one like him." Jack's family was a source of profound joy and pride, and he loved nothing more than to be surrounded by them. He and his wife Lisa hosted more than 40 relatives each Christmas for over 25 years at their home in Wakefield, the town where Lisa grew up and which he happily adopted as his own. When their children were young, Jack could be found with a hammer in his hand helping his sons build a leprechaun trap or a lemonade stand. He derived enormous pleasure from his children's involvement in the arts, attending their plays, concerts and marching band performances. His own music tastes ranged from Queen to Mozart. He never missed an Erban cousins' party and relished big family cookouts in the summer on Cape Cod. He loved rollerblading around Lake Quannapowitt, often several laps at a time. When he reluctantly stopped rollerblading due to his illness, he continued to walk the lake when he could with his son Stephen. Lisa's and Jack's circle of friends was wide, especially in Wakefield. He was quick to laugh or offer a wry joke in the comfort of friends and family. Jack is survived by wife Lisa (Benoit) Erban, three children and their spouses, Dr. Laura Erban and Adam Titrington, John K. Erban, IV and John Varitimidis, and Stephen Erban, two grandchildren Henry and Eloise Erban Titrington, brother Stephen B. Erban MD and wife Catherine Phillips MD, sisters Nancy Carpenter and husband Kenneth and Barbara Weinstein and husband Lewis, mother-in-law June (Marquis) Benoit of Peabody, and many Erban and Benoit nephews, nieces and cousins, all of whom feel the enormous loss from his passing. A private Funeral Service has been held. The family hopes to have a Celebration of Jack's Life when pandemic restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in honor of Dr. Jack Erban to Silent Spring Institute online at silentspring.org/support-our-work Contributions may also be made to The Cam Neely Foundation for Cancer Care online at camneelyfoundation.org/ways-to-give-2

View the online memorial for Dr. John Kalil III ERBAN


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
7813349966
71 entries
September 16, 2020
Dr Erban was a prince among men. The world has lost a great man and our sympathies r with the many patients, Families, and friends
Mrs Deborah Syat a devoted patient for many years.
Deborah Syat
Friend
September 16, 2020
Jack will forever be in our hearts. He changed the lives of so many people on a personal and professional level. He was one of a kind and we loved him so much. Heartbroken is an understatement. Our condolences to the entire Erban family.
Linda and Doug Fifield
Friend
September 15, 2020
It is with heartfelt sorrow that we all say goodbye to Dr. Erban. Having had the pleasure of working alongside him for nearly 30 years, I can only say that he will be dearly missed. He was an exceptional physician, knowledgeable, compassionate, remarkably dedicated, and someone to whom I would easily refer a family member (this is no small compliment). More than just in his role as a leader of the Tufts breast program, he was also a personal mentor and friend. I shared his passion for Tufts and the Tufts Cancer Program and his strong commitment to excellence. His departure will always be one of the sad points of my career, but he will always be remembered as a friend and as a champion for both breast cancer care and his patients. Roger Graham
Roger Graham
Coworker
September 15, 2020
Dear entire Erban family, I am truly sorry to hear of the loss of such a wonderful person and doctor. I was truly blessed to have had his care and counseling for over 25 years. He was always a calming presence and was always generous with his time and willing to share his extensive expertise. I was diagnosed at a young age with breast cancer after my first child was born and he helped me to follow through on my dream of having a second baby 9 years after my mastectomy, chemotherapy, radiation and Tamoxifen treatments. I will never forget him telling me that some of the greatest joys in life come with taking a risk. He of course helped me to minimize this risk. Over the years I came to consider him not only my doctor but also a trusted advisor and friend. He will be greatly missed but always in my heart and memory.
Marya Gabriel
Friend
September 14, 2020
Jack was a great inspiration to me and wonderful human being! His gentle manner and kindness helped so many patients, physicians, and people. I am so sorry for the world without Jack as he helped innumerable people in so many ways. He is a hero! I wish his family and close friends peace. He changed the world with his smile, spirit, amazing intelligence, perception, heart, and love for humanity. He is watching and guiding us all, with a crooked smile and his sparkling eyes! And a zinger for a funny closure. Much love to his family!
Erica Linden
Coworker
September 14, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the entire Erban Family. The world lost a really good guy. I have known Jack for many years as Nancy's older brother however in 2015 I got to know Dr Erban professionally. He was kind, caring, so very knowledgeable and gave me options when I thought I only had one. He took the time to really to talk to me. I had peace of mind knowing Dr Erban was involved in my case. I last saw Jack for our Team Erban Making Strides Walk last year and he was so complimentary on how well I was doing and offered to discuss extended approaches around cancer prevention. The medical community lost a crusader who made a difference in so many of our lives. Hugs to Lisa, Nancy and the entire family. We will continue to make Jack proud with our annual Team Erban Strides Walk. Love, Lynn and Greg Signer
Lynn & Greg Signer
Family Friend
September 14, 2020
I am so sad to hear about Dr Erban's very untimely illness and demise. The world has lost a great human being and an incredibly compassionate and approachable colleague and clinician. Our deepest condolences to his family.
Gauri Bhide Bhide
Coworker
September 13, 2020
My deepest condolences to Lisa and the entire Erban family. Jack was a dear friend, and staunch supporter of me as a classical pianist. He was also an ardent backer of my company, Boston Bel Canto Opera, and appreciative for my having taught his son, John how to sing Italian opera. He was also dedicated to my personal health, even though he was not my general practitioner at Tufts Medical Center. His concern for my physical well-being was exceptional, as if I were a member of his own family. Professionally, he was at the apex of his medical discipline, respected and lauded as one of this nation's outstanding oncologists. Jack was revered and loved by so many people. His smile and ebullient spirit were a delight to all who knew him. I shall never forget him.
Bradley Pennington
Friend
September 13, 2020
My sincere sorrow for your loss. I was a patient of Dr. Erban back in 1994. I had an aggressive form of advanced cancer. Dr. Erban came up with a novel treatment program using then available chemotherapy.He was hoping to at least slow the cancer while providing quality of life. He achieved more and I remain grateful.
Michael Weinberg
Acquaintance
September 13, 2020
My wife, Dr. Judy Wolf and I worked with Jack during our medical residency at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (HUP) in the early 1980's. I had dinner with Jack in Philly's Chinatown the night before our residency started. Judy worked with Jack in the Oncology Unit at HUP when we started dating. Jack was the doctor's doctor: kind, compassionate, patient and in the midst of all the chaos of residency, unflappable. It was not a surprise that HUP reserved a spot for him to be Chief Medical Resident, a tremendous accolade that recognized his brilliance and exceptional qualities as a great clinician and human being. Our son and his wife got to know Jack during their residencies at Tufts many years later. We are very glad that they had the opportunity to work with him and see first hand what a truly superb physician and person he was.

There is nothing that we can say to ameliorate your pain. We just wanted to let you know that our thoughts are with you at this sad time. Please accept our deepest condolences on behalf of us and our son, Dr. Jonathan Eisen and our daughter-in-law, Dr. Kaitlin Fitzptraick
Howard J Eisen Eisen
Coworker
September 13, 2020
Lisa, Laura,John,Stephen and the entire Erban family,
I am so sorry for the loss of Jack. Working with Jack for the past 26 years has truly been a blessing in my life and career. Jack was a master clinician and the most compassionate and caring human. He was a cherished friend and colleague. The world has lost a giant of a man. I am comforted by the knowledge that he has trained many medical clinicians and modeled what exemplary practice and patient care should be. He was a humble over achiever. Please know I will carry the imprint of his memory, the sound of his laughter, his joyful approach to life and devotion to family in my heart always. He made me a better clinician and person.
Marybeth Singer
Friend
September 12, 2020
Dr Erban was truly a hero. He helped so many of his patients and made them feel like their lives mattered. You never felt rushed in an appointment and he always had a sympathetic ear. Dr Erban was as much a friend as a Dr, I will
Miss him dearly. The world has lost an amazing man.
My deepest condolences to his family.
Norma Aivalikles
Norma aivalikles
September 12, 2020
Dear Lisa and Family, so sorry to learn of Your Husband / Dad’s passing.. May he Rest In Peace..and may God comfort all of you at this most difficult time..
Denise Dorney
Neighbor
September 12, 2020
My condolences to Jack's family. He was simply the kindest, smartest person I have known, plus with a terrific playful sense of humor. And, that is how I always described him to my family on the occasions I regaled them with "tales of Brooks". He is my touchstone for all things related to grace and humility. I will miss him too.
Tom Keogh
Classmate
September 12, 2020
To the family of Dr. Erban, I was very saddened to learn of the death of Dr. Erban. What a dedicated doctor, not only for myself, but my Mother, as well! He will be greatly missed. My heartfelt condolences and prayers are extended to all of you.
JOSEPHINE KENNEDY
September 12, 2020
Jack was simply the best physician I have ever known. He was knowledgeable and wise, respectful and compassionate. He told me it was his privilege to care for his patients. It was my privilege to be one of them.
Carol Matyka
Friend
September 11, 2020
I am devastated over the death of my favorite Dr. He was absolutely the best!! He took all the time in the world when I was in his office. So looked forward to seeing Dr. Jack every check up. It will never be the same without him. Loved him so much! RIP Dr.
Pamela Buselli
Friend
September 11, 2020
My condolences to all of the Erban family. I echo what many have said here. Jack was a great teacher, advocate, and clinician. I had the opportunity to work with him at Tufts for many years and can recall so many times that I got to witness him make a profound impact in the patients lives. He cared, took the time to connect with his patients, and provided stellar clinician. After I left Tufts, we would bump into each other occasionally at medical conferences.Years later I met his parents and enjoyed hearing stories of him and the family. As my Dad would have said " he was good people". He will be missed. May he rest in peace.
Eileen Rich
Coworker
September 11, 2020
I am truly heartbroken by this news. Dr. Erban was with me on my cancer journey and was so caring and wonderful to me. He gave me my 5 year since diagnosis bracelet the last time I saw him. My heart goes out to his family and his Tufts family.
Michelle Harrington
Friend
September 11, 2020
I had the privilege to train with Jack as an oncology fellow. He was amazingly thorough, and amazingly compassionate. His professional comportment was unparalleled. As I built my own practice, it was he whom I emulated, and it was he whose expert advice i sought. His untimely loss hurts, its irony almost sarcastic to all of us in the field. My sincerest condolences to Jack's family. I know he was (and deserved to be) so proud of you. Take comfort in knowing that his force certainly lives on in the many patients being well taken care of by the doctors he influenced and mentored.
FGB
Student
September 11, 2020
Lisa my heartfelt condolences to your entire family, Jack was a very kind man and a wonderful Dad. our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Trisha McLaughlin
Neighbor
September 11, 2020
It was a pleasure working with Dr. Erban at Tufts. My deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones, and his patients.
Melissa Smith
Coworker
September 11, 2020
My sincere condolences to Dr. John Urban's family. My father,Thomas G. Enright is alive today because of the great care he received from him. My father was never sick. He never had been to a hospital or emergency room. He became ill while living in his winter home in Florida. He was misdiagnosed with gastritis and pneumonia. I slept by him for eight nights as I saw him decline. As a hospice nurse, I knew he was dying. Dr. John K. Mallen, a wonderful family friend, suggested we fly him up to Boston to see Dr. Urban. When we arrived Dr. Urban and his team were waiting. He was the most humble, kind man. Within twenty-four hours he was diagnosed with Lymphoma. Within two days his chemotherapy started. Dr. Urban's wonderful team took over his care but that didn't stop him from stopping in frequently just to say hello and see how he was feeling. My father is now 89 years old and is cancer free for over two years and living a full life. Myself and my entire family know that if it wasn't for the skill and care of this most humble man that my father would not be alive today. God graced us with by bringing Dr. Urban into our lives. We are forever grateful for this kind, compassionate, humble man who saved our father's life, as I am sure he did for many. May God bless you all.
The Enright Family
Friend
September 10, 2020
Barbara, my sincere sympathy to you and all of the Erban family. Such terribly sad news. You all must be so proud of John.
Richard Solomon
Friend
September 10, 2020
I was so shocked to hear about Dr. Erban's passing. My condololences go out to Lisa and the family. Jack was one in a million. He was such a caring and special doctor. He took such good care of my dad when he lost his battle with cancer, Jack came to my mom's house to pay his respects. The world lost a remarkable doctor.
Lauren Suszczewicz
Acquaintance
September 10, 2020
My condolences to Barbara Weinstein.
I never met your brother. The only thing I new was to contact him in case you or Lew have an emergency. Who should be in his place for the Fall update of the Directory of Residents?
Moyses
Family Friend
September 10, 2020
Dear Lisa and Family: We have lost a man who made a giant impression: Compassionate, empathic, brilliant, soft-spoken but always incisive. A great teacher, and outstanding scientist, and a brilliant clinician. He had an angelic face, but he was a relentless fighter for his patients. When my wife was diagnosed as having ovarian cancer at MGH while Jack was still at Tufts, he came right to MGH to her bedside to help us both sort through the various protocols being offered for therapy. Throughout her illness, Jack was my "true North", helping me define the path forward. He was the best of the best. His devotion to Lisa and his children was defining; they were always in his heart, and a simple inquiry about them brought that beautiful smile of his to his gentle face. He lives in the hearts of thousands of patients, and of course is in a loving family from whom he was taken much too soon. It is truly hard to understand why the best are sometimes taken so prematurely. Dear Jack, we will truly miss you. -Jeff Gelfand, friend and colleague
Jeffrey Gelfand
Coworker
September 10, 2020
Dr. Erban treated me for breast cancer in 2015. His compassion and encouragement was so genuine and supportive. I can only hope that his family is comforted to know that he helped so many of his patients battle this disease. My deepest sympathy and condolences.
Rita Mascari
Friend
September 10, 2020
I am gutted to hear of the passing of my Dr and friend, Jack Erban. He cared for me in 2001 when at thirty seven years old, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. His guidance and compassion throughout my treatment, was above and beyond. Once I was through treatment, I did look forward to seeing him for my check ups. He was always asking me for “salon stories” , and keeping me updated on prevention in the breast cancer world. I loved sending him cards and letters while he was going through treatment.
What a life to have lived, to have saved so many lives ,and to be loved by so many. My thought are with his family .


Melissa NelsonYu
Friend
September 10, 2020
What a fabulous person. Ironically, on September 8th I was in a clinic in Derry NH. The attending physician was in his office talking with a nurse, and then sobbing he told her his dear friend, Jack Erban, had just died. I rose from my chair and went to him and said I too knew Jack from school, and the wonderful guy he was. He went on about him and revealed they were in their residency together. One measure of a great person is what others say about them when they are not around. The tributes from his fellow classmates from Brooks School are so incredible. All refer to his compassion and sense of decency and his wit. He will be missed.
Charlie Kelsey
Classmate
September 9, 2020
Lisa, I am so sorry for you and your families loss. Please know my thoughts are with you❤
Lynne Moccia
Friend
September 9, 2020
Lisa and family we are so sad for your loss. We loved Jack very much and we will miss him dearly. Please accept our love and prayers. He was the most articulate and soft spoken man I have ever known. I looked up to him and admired him many times. I am very sorry for your loss. Ray
Raymond Christopher
Friend
September 9, 2020
To the family of Dr. Erban. May his memory be a blessing and know for me and my family, his life certainly was a blessing. By making me at ease with the process I needed to go through for my treatment, he helped bring calmness to my family which included, at the time of diagnosis, a 16 year old son. Dr. Erban was a guide who helped keep our family from the path of panic and fear and on the course of steadiness and hope. He even made it possible for us to go on our annual camping trip while I was going through chemo. Our family will always remember his kindness and dedication.

Marilyn Katler & Barry Rosenberg
Marilyn Katler
September 9, 2020
My love to you all. I wish you all the best during these very hard times. Dr. E will always be remembered fondly.
Mike Cyr
Family Friend
September 9, 2020
To the Erban family, My deepest sympathy on the loss of Dr. Jack. He was truly a kind, professional person who did so much for those around them. He will be truly missed.
Elaine Silva
Acquaintance
September 9, 2020
Lee and I are very sorry to hear about Dr. Erban's passing. Lee was Stephen's drum teacher for a long time. I know he was very happy at the last event we saw him at being Andrew and Angelika's wedding. Sending hugs and prayers to all of you at this sad time. Love, Lee and Marcy Winer
Lee Winer
Friend
September 9, 2020
Dear Lisa and family,
My heartfelt condolences to all of you. My family's first meeting with Jack was at Tufts when he became my father cancer doctor. His professionalism, patience and kindness made a difficult time bearable. Through my dad's many and sometimes long hospital stays, Jack was our strength. His kindness continued until the end, even attending my dad's wake in Stoneham. Surprisingly, I would meet him again when I was member of the Wakefield Music Boosters, especially during fundraising. My husband Wayne and I bumped into Jack at Tufts last fall after Wayne' s followup heart surgery appointment. he had accidentally gotten off the elevator on the wrong floor. This error allowed us to have a lovely conversation. A wonderful and talented man taken far too soon. Jack and your entire family are in my prayers.
Pat Hardacker
September 9, 2020
Dear Lisa and family,
Virginia and I are heartbroken to learn of Jack's passing. He was a wonderfully pleasant and caring person. I will always be forever grateful to him for the help and guidance he gave me during my father's illness. He was a true prince of a man. I will always be proud to say that he was my cousin.
Jack will always be in our thoughts and prayers.❤ Virginia and Charles Erban
Charles Erban
Family
September 9, 2020
Dr Jack cared for my wife Diane 22 years ago in the most friendly and professional manner ever imaginable. His kindness and demeanor were flawless. He was a true hero in the eyes of all he helped and advised.
Paul Zaniboni
Acquaintance
September 9, 2020
Dr. Erban was a true altruistic human being. I was honored to have him as my doctor. He will be sorely missed in so many ways. He has left enormous foot prints. Thank you for sharing him. You are all in our prayers in this time of sorrow.
Ellen Joyal
Ellen Joyal
September 9, 2020
I'm heartbroken to hear Dr. Erban lost his battle to cancer especially after saving so many of his patient's lives. He was an amazing and thorough doctor who cared about my total well-being and health, not just my breast cancer. He was a gem and will be greatly missed.
Maureen Feely
September 8, 2020
In March 2003, I met Dr.John Erban at New England Medical after my (L) Breast Mastectomy. Although he was short in stature, he was a giant in his care, compassion, concern and the empathy shown to all of his patients. He was always very helpful and willingly answered my many questions. When possible, his sense of humor became a guiding light for all of us who were distraut about our cancer diagnosis. May his family and friends accept the love and support provided by many in this very difficult time. May God give them comfort in this time of sorrow. If you look to the night sky, you may see a twinkle in a star that comforts you knowing he is very happy to be pain-free. I hope the time will come some day when all of you will be able to turn your tears to laughter through the delightful memories he shared with each and every one of you.
Eileen Sheehan
Friend
September 8, 2020
I was a resident in Internal Medicine at New England (now Tufts) Medical Center, and worked under Jack's supervision as an intern, then as a resident on the Oncology service. His patience, his level-headedness, his clinical acumen, and his humanity were an inspiration to me and many among us. And, I was lucky enough to sing in an opera with his son (talk about worlds colliding). Jack was taken from us way too soon, and will be sorely missed.
James Liu Liu
Student
September 8, 2020
Lisa and Family,
My heartfelt condolences. Jack and I worked together for many years. I was honored to watch your kids evolve and flourish. Too many memories, laughs and growing pains to share. Thank you for sharing him with all of us. I was honored to be his friend. I hope you can find some comfort and strength knowing the positive impact he had on so many! Prayers. Pat
Patricia Byrne (Swanson)
Friend
September 8, 2020
As my physician, Dr. Erban was kind, empathic, and frankly - brilliant. He became an integral part of my life and nurtured hope in me for a positive future. I inevitably felt cared for and empowered during every visit over a span of nine years. I will miss him more than I can express. What a truly amazing man. There's no doubt our world, and many individuals in it, are all the better because of Dr. Erban. My condolences to his family - both the professional and the personal. Thank you for sharing him with those of us who needed him so much.
Joanne Russo
September 8, 2020
To the entire Erban family,

My sincere condolences for your loss. Words cannot describe my devastation hearing the passing of such a wonderful person.

My family owes Jack a huge debt of gratitude for his caring, devotion, and loyalty toward our dad during his battle with cancer. It was Jack's immediate response and actions to dad's first phone call that saved his life and gave him many more years of fulfillment. We all have a tremendous amount of respect for Jack and his unwavering dedication to family, friends, and colleagues. As Barbara can attest, I enjoyed many years of friendship with Jack going all the way back to our days together in kindergarten and beyond.

Jack was a gentle man and a gentleman in all true meanings of the word. His calm, quiet, humble, and unassuming disposition belied his intelligence and intense drive to make the world a better place. His legacy will stay in our memories forever. What a guy...
Scott Evangelos
Friend
September 8, 2020
I am so saddened by the loss of Dr. Erban. My condolences to the entire Erban family. Dr. Erban was my oncologist and gave me strength and faith throughout my 10 years of survivorship. He was such a kind person and was always there when I needed him. I will truly miss him as will Tufts MC.
Susan McDonald
Friend
September 8, 2020
As a non traditional patient , Dr Erban treated , cared and monitored my health for over a decade. Three generations of my family are grateful to Dr. Erban . I am also grateful for Jack Erban... the man.
Jack Totino
Acquaintance
September 8, 2020
I'm alive because of Jack. He was a colleague and a great oncologist. I'm 16 years post my breast Ca diagnosis. He was a warm wonderful person and made the toughest time in my life so much better
Pat Gaudette
Coworker
September 8, 2020
So very sorry to hear of his loss. He was such a competent and patient doctor. I will always be grateful for his care.
Resa Lewis Arovas
Acquaintance
September 8, 2020
A great doctor, a wonderful colleague, and a lovely person. I have relied on Jack so many times, with my patients and my family, and he was always generous with his advice. The world was a better place because of him. We will miss him tremendously.
Eric Libby
Coworker
September 8, 2020
Dr Erban may be the kindest man ever met. He was my sister Mary's doctor for many years. He made it so much easier for her and for the family. May the Angel's take him into paradise.
EILEEN MONTECALVO
September 8, 2020
Dear Lisa, I am so sad to read of John's passing away. He was such a special person--so friendly, warm and kind. He will be sorely missed by the medial community as well as your family, friends and grateful patients. Please accept my heartfelt sympathy. Fondly, Elaine Klubock
Elaine Klubock
Friend
September 8, 2020
I am so saddened to hear of Dr. Erbans passing. He was truly a special person and doctor. He was such a wonderful and caring doctor during my fathers battle with cancer. He always provided us with hope. The world has lost a truly remarkable doctor. My condolences to his family. Please take some comfort knowing how many people that Jack helped during his life. God bless.
Mark Frisch
Acquaintance
September 8, 2020
Special love in my heart for you, Jack. I will always remember your smiling face. All my love, and deepest condolences, to Lisa and the family. Auntie Fran
Frances Maguire
Family
September 8, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Erban family. He was one of the best, kindest and most caring men I have ever known. I was a patient of Dr. Erban for 27 years. He saved my life not once, but twice! He never once rushed through a visit but always sat down and talked.... often about his family and especially the grand-children. He will be sorely missed.
Maryellen Sullivan
September 8, 2020
Dr. Erban was my oncologist from 2007 until he left Tufts MC. He was the best doctor I could have asked for. He was compassionate and scientific in his approach. He would answer any questions I had. He was not only concerned with me as a patient, but he showed concern for my family.
He provided hope to me, and if he did not have an answer, he would ask another specialist or look up the information.
I can’t give enough praise for him and the treatment I received from him.
My heart goes out to his family on his loss.
He was the most amazing and dedicated doctor I ever encountered.
Sincerely,
Elissa Katler
Elissa Katler
September 8, 2020
Lisa,
I was so sorry to hear of Jack's death. Although I had never met him, 20+ years ago I had a cancer scare and you mentioned it to him. He went out of his way to counsel me by phone on navigating the system to obtain the best care available. I will never forget his kindness.
My thoughts are with you.
Lillian Little
Lillian Little
Neighbor
September 8, 2020
Jack was an extraordinary physician, but most importantly a kind and compassionate man. The world has been lessened by his loss.
Zack Spigelman
September 8, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about the families loss.May the families hearts ♥ be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times the family shared together with the dear loved one lost in death.As the family cherished a wonderful life that was well lived and loved by families and friends.My deepest sympathy and condolences to the families during this difficult time of grief and pain.
-GHP/LM
GHP
September 8, 2020
The most caring Doctor I have ever come in contact with, always making me feel so cared for as he treated my breast cancer. My heart goes out to your family which he spoke about in such loving terms.
Tufts was fortunate to have him on their team. He will be missed.
Robin Jaye
Acquaintance
September 8, 2020
Dear Erban Family......So, so sorry for your tragic loss. I knew Jack as a fellow employee at TMC. My dearest friend had been a breast cancer patient of Jack's for over 20 years. He was absolutely the best and beloved by all his patients. Jack's passing is a major loss for everyone. Please accept my deepest condolences. May he rest in peace. Jean Kelley, Boston, MA
Jean Kelley 3 Union Park
Friend
September 8, 2020
Dr. Erban was an incredible human, man, doctor, oncologist, humanitarian, professor, husband, and father who saved my life. I would not be here, truly, without my beloved Dr. John Erban who was always "Jack" to me; yet I could not call him simply "Jack" as he was always Dr. Erban with due respect. Yet that, in itself, says a lot about him.

My life was not only saved, but enhanced by him. Just last week, I met my new oncologist. I was comforted by the fact that she studied under him. His professional legacy forever lives in his patients, colleagues, and students.

I honestly can not imagine a world without him. He did not just take care of my rare, aggressive cancer. He took care of me as a whole person. He connected the dots and oversaw my care as head of my medical team consulting and keeping all my specialists in the loop. Tweaking treatment here and there for my comfort and still achieving a good result due to other chronic illnesses -- I am 9 years out when originally given 3- 5 years!

I am beyond devastated for all of us. May Dr. Erban's memory forever be a blessing.
Lin Bell
September 7, 2020
Words fall short of expressing my sorrow for your loss. Someone so special can never be forgotten . My sympathy to his family. I will never forget how caring he was to my family and my prayers will be with you always. Prayerfully,
V. Mayhew
September 7, 2020
So very sorry for the untimely loss of an amazing physician, family man and most of all friend. We are grieving with you and praying for you . With much love, the Cyr family.
kathleen Cyr
Friend
September 7, 2020
Dr Erban was my oncologist beginning in 2000 and he also took magnificent care of my mother Ruth Harriet Jacobs. He was the best doctor we could have asked for, so giving of his time, caring as well as thoughtfully thoroughly brilliant. I will miss him and remember him. With sadness and sympathy to his family,
Edith Jacobs
September 7, 2020
Jack had a great group of friends at Tufts. We loved him. I'm a medical technologist who sometimes worked in the lab in Hemeonc. Jack would call or swing up to the lab sometimes to look at slides. Mary, who ran the lab and I would joke that what Hack really wanted to be was a tech. He would stay and kibbutz with us. We loved him. One time he took my glasses,accidentally, home with him until later that night he realized that they just weren't a great fit. Another time he came into the lab because he got something on his shirt and we had to find bleach to get it off. He was terrific and is greatly missed
Heidi Caruso
Coworker
September 7, 2020
Jack was an honored and trusted colleague
Charles Rosenbaum. MD
Friend
September 7, 2020
Good neighbors are a blessing. Great ones are rare. Jack was one of the best. To Lisa and Stephen, we are here, and always will be for all of you. Much Love,
Linell and Michael Nester
Friend
September 7, 2020
To the entire Erban family, Our deepest sympathy. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. He will be missed.
RICHARD CASS
Friend
September 7, 2020
Words cannot begin to describe the gratitude and devotion my entire family has for Dr. Erban.
His expertise and never ending quest for a cure was only surpasses by his true humanity and caring. The world has suffered a huge loss. We are eternally grateful to have known this role-model doctor and Person. Heartbroken
Cherise Kramer
Friend
