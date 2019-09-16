Boston Globe Obituaries
|
C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors
28 Elm Street
Danvers, MA 01923-2802
(978) 777-7900
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
C.R. Lyons & Sons Funeral Directors
28 Elm Street
Danvers, MA 01923-2802
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Saint Richard Church
90 Forest St.
Danvers, MA
View Map
JOHN KAVANAUGH Obituary
KAVANAUGH, John Age 69, passed away suddenly in his home on September 14, 2019, a devoted educator for over 30 years in the Everett School system. He was the husband of Marcia (McDonald) Kavanaugh, father of Adam Kavanaugh and his wife, Kimberly of VT, Elizabeth Kavanaugh of Salem and Kevin Kavanaugh of VT, grandfather of Brianna, brother of Daniel Kavanaugh and his wife, Joan of Wakefield and uncle of Daniel, Scott and Kerri Kavanaugh-Conley. He is also survived by his extended family, and his many friends & colleagues. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9AM on Saturday, September 21, 2019 in Saint Richard Church, 90 Forest St., Danvers. Visitation will be held from 4-8PM on Friday at C.R. Lyons & Sons, Funeral Directors, 28 Elm St., DANVERS. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's name to The George Keverian School P.T.O. (Parent Teacher Organization), 20 Nichols St., Everett, MA 02149, and/or Essex Elementary School Library, 1 Bixby Hill Rd., Essex Junction, VT 05452. Online directions and condolences available at www.LyonsFuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 17, 2019
