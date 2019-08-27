|
|
KEANE, John "Jake" John "Jake" Keane, 66, of Marblehead, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes. John was the son of Lorraine (Thompson) Keane and the late John Keane. He graduated from Marblehead High School, Salem State College and Massachusetts School of Law. He was a lifelong entrepreneur with skills ranging from pounding nails, developing real estate, practicing law, distributing fish, flipping pizza, trading equities among many other talents. John could always light up a room with his witty sense of humor. He loved all types of music which was evidenced by his regular presence on the dance floor and singing on the mic. John was an exceptional listener and always willing to offer any advice he could. He was passionate about the North Shore and enjoyed biking, walking and cruising. He also enjoyed traveling and spent time living between New England and Florida. Some of his most recent trips included Ireland, England and France. John's friends and family were the most important part of his life, especially his three children, who he took pride in every day. He was most excited for his upcoming role as a Grandpa. Surviving him in addition to his mother are his three children Matt Keane of Salem, MA, Elizabeth Keane of Jackson, WY, Catherine Keane of New York, NY, and brother Dennis Keane and family of Bridgewater, MA. Along with his father, he was also predeceased by his sister Jackie Gawrys. Visiting Hours: Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial service at the lighthouse at Chandler Hovey Park in Marblehead on Wednesday, September 4th at 11:00am followed by a celebration of his life at Finz in Salem from 12:00-3:00pm. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.BerubeFuneralHome.com
View the online memorial for John "Jake" KEANE
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019