KENNEDY, John Passed away on June 1st, surrounded by his loving family. He was 77. Mr. Kennedy, born in New Haven, CT, was the son of the late Vincent and Mary Kennedy, and devoted husband to the late Jane Boucher Kennedy. He is survived by his two daughters, Kristen Gillies and her husband James, and Meghan Portmann, of Franklin, as well as his two granddaughters, Katherine and Elizabeth Gillies, his sister Mary Buckley and her husband William, of Charleston, SC, his niece Meaghan Buckley Holbrook and her husband Anthony, and nephew Mark Buckley and his wife Diane. Mr. Kennedy graduated from BC and received his M.B.A. from Babson College. He worked for Ford Motor Company in some capacity throughout his career, beginning as a district manager and eventually becoming a corporate trainer, as well as many years as the GM at Dave Dinger Ford in Braintree and then Franklin Ford in Franklin before retiring. In addition to his successful career, Mr. Kennedy was a loving and devoted husband and father to his wife and daughters, and the world's best grandfather to his two granddaughters. He was a longtime resident of Medfield, MA and South Yarmouth, MA. In his retirement he enjoyed gardening, music, reading, and traveling with his wife Jane, and loved spending time with his family and friends. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 15th, at 10am, at St. Joseph's Parish in Medway, MA. For more information and online memorial please visit MorrisOConnorBlute.com Morris, O'Connor & Blute



