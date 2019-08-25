|
COTTER, John Kevin Formerly of West Newton, August 24. Beloved son of the late James A. and Catherine E. (Sullivan) Cotter. Brother of James A. Cotter, Jr. of North Falmouth, Willilam J. Cotter or Wellesley, Robert M. Cotter of Hingham, Catherine E. Malouf of Hingham, Mary E. Maloney and Sheila M. Cotter, both of Bath, NH, and the late Winifred W. McDonough. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. John Kevin was a retired professor at Ithaca College and Temple University. Services private. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hole in the Wall Camp, 55 Long Wharf Drive, New Haven, CT 06511. For guestbook see www.gfdoherty.com George F Doherty & Sons
