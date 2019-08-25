Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
(781) 235-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN COTTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN KEVIN COTTER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN KEVIN COTTER Obituary
COTTER, John Kevin Formerly of West Newton, August 24. Beloved son of the late James A. and Catherine E. (Sullivan) Cotter. Brother of James A. Cotter, Jr. of North Falmouth, Willilam J. Cotter or Wellesley, Robert M. Cotter of Hingham, Catherine E. Malouf of Hingham, Mary E. Maloney and Sheila M. Cotter, both of Bath, NH, and the late Winifred W. McDonough. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. John Kevin was a retired professor at Ithaca College and Temple University. Services private. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hole in the Wall Camp, 55 Long Wharf Drive, New Haven, CT 06511. For guestbook see www.gfdoherty.com George F Doherty & Sons

Wellesley (781) 235-4100
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now