CRONIN, John Kevin Age 82, died April 25, 2019, at home in San Diego, California. John was born November 5, 1936, in Boston, Massachusetts, to the late John Patrick Cronin of South Boston and Mary Alice Madden Cronin of Brighton. John died after a lengthy battle with cancer and died peacefully by the side of his wife Consuelo and children.



John was married to his wife Consuelo for 54 years. John is the loving father to Sean Cronin, Kevin and Diana Cronin, Kathleen and Louie Torres, and Erin and Addiss Cuevas. John is survived by his 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.



John is lovingly remembered by his siblings, Joan Patricia Ahari and the late Saeed, Grace Bean and the late Frank, Mary Ellen Clemente and the late Robert "Vickie", the late Richard Cronin, Joseph Cronin and his wife, Lee, Kate Fahey and her husband, George, Thomas "Tucker" Cronin and his wife, Diane, and Robert Emmett Cronin and his wife, Judy.



John graduated from St. Columbkille High School, Brighton, Massachusetts, in 1955. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Cal State Northridge, California. John spent two years in the service of his country in the United States Army. John worked as an electronics engineer for several firms after his discharge both in the Midwest and in California. Upon graduation from Cal State Northridge, John filled a variety of accounting and finance positions in California.



John's passion in his later years was serving as Pastor of Senior Ministries at the Christian Life Center in San Diego, California. John taught of the love and compassion of the Lord Christ Jesus and leaves behind the great lesson that the kingdom of God is not a place but is a way of living and being. John and Consuelo are blessed with the "grace of place" knowing California as their home, their place to be, to grow and live in his love.



Memorial services in Boston for John Kevin are in the planning stage. Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2019