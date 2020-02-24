|
HARDY, John Kinsey Of Norfolk, February 20, 2020, age 85. Beloved husband of the late Judy Ann (Gerrish) Hardy. Loving father of Kim Powderly and her husband Michael of Walpole, Jill Hardy of Millis, and Scott Hardy of Norfolk. Cherished grandfather to Nicholas and Catie of Walpole. Brother of Douglas Hardy of Southhold, NY and the late Charlotte Besse of Centerville, MA. Brother-in-law to Sue (Gerrish) and George Boujoukos of Napels, FL. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Visiting Hours on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE, MA. Interment will be private, at the request of the family, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Norfolk Public Library, 139 Main Street, Norfolk, MA 02056. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020