JOHN KOVALSKI
KOVALSKI, John In South Boston, formerly of Dorchester, passed away on November 4, 2020. Loving son of the late Walter and Catherine (Scannell) Kovalski. Devoted brother of the late Walter"Sonny," Joe and Jimmy Kovalski. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass in St. Ann Church, 243 Neponset Ave., Dorchester, on Monday, November 23rd at 10am. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. O'Brien Funeral Home

617-269-1600 South Boston

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Ann Church
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
