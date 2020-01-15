Boston Globe Obituaries
H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Home
106 Summer Street
Haverhill, MA 01830
(978) 372-9311
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
The American Legion, Post #34
176 Main St.
Plaistow, NH
View Map
JOHN L. ALBANESE Jr.


1949 - 2020
JOHN L. ALBANESE Jr. Obituary
ALBANESE, John L. Jr. Age 70, of Haverhill, and formerly of Georgetown and Punta Gorda, FL, died Sunday, January 12, at Holy Family Hospital at Merrimack Valley. He was born in Winthrop, April 2, 1949, son of the late John L. and Lucy H. (Guazzerotti) Albanese. Raised in Saugus, John attended the Saugus school system. Vietnam War Marine Veteran. He attended cooking school in Boston and NY. His survivors include his wife of 37 years, Annamarie (DiFelice) Albanese, a son, Adam Albanese, siblings, Janet Sweeney and her husband Jerry, Mike Albanese and his wife Sheryl, as well as several nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. Visiting Hours: Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his Celebration of Life on Sunday afternoon, January 26, from 12:00 to 3:00 The American Legion, Post #34, 176 Main St., Plaistow, NH. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes, HAVERHILL & BRADFORD. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. Greyhound Options, Inc., 43 Sczygiel Rd., Ware, MA 01802 and/or the . To obtain directions, share a memory or for more information, please visit www.farmerfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 23, 2020
