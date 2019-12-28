|
BAKOS, John L. Age 64, of Prides Crossing, passed away on December 24, 2019. He was the husband of Pamela (Floudaras) Bakos and father of Miranda Bakos. He was the son of Louis and Pauline (Georgian) Bakos of Melrose. Born in Keene, New Hampshire and spent the majority of his youth in Melrose, MA. He graduated from Cornell University with a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Finance from the SC Johnson School of Business. He enjoyed walking along the water in his town of Prides Crossing, as well as exploring the greater North Shore on his road bike. He was also most relaxed among the mountains in New Hampshire where he and his brother spent much of their childhood exploring. He worked as the Chief Strategist at Bay Colony Advisory Group in Concord, MA alongside his wife, Pamela. Further survived by a brother, Greg Bakos of Concord, NH; mother-in-law, Paula Floudaras of Belmont, MA. Private Funeral Services will be held at the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, BEVERLY. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019