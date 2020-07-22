Boston Globe Obituaries
Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home
29 Governors Avenue
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 395-0128
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home
29 Governors Avenue
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
JOHN L. CEMPE

JOHN L. CEMPE Obituary
CEMPE, John L. Of Medford, July 22, age 89. Beloved husband of Laverne "Lee" Cempe. Loving father of Donna and her husband Tom Modica of Medford, Karen and her husband Bob Brewster of Tampa, FL and the late Robert Cempe. Brother of Clifford and his wife Martha Cempe of VA. Cherished grandfather of Jacqueline and her husband Jon, Jennifer and her husband Cole and Connor, Alexandra, Nicki and Jacob. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held in the Beals-Geake-Magliozzi Funeral Home, 29 Governors Ave., MEDFORD on Friday from 10 AM to Noon. Relatives and friends invited. Funeral Service and interment will be held privately. Donations in John's memory may be made to the Granara-Skerry Trust, P.O. Box 1047, Medford, MA 02155 or to the MSPCA, 350 Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. US Air Force Veteran. For additional information, please visit www.magliozzifuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 23, 2020
