|
|
CHRISTOPHER, John L. Of Melrose, June 17, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen B. "Katie" (Sullivan) Christopher. Loving father of Eric J. Christopher of Melrose and Sean P. Christopher & his wife Jennifer (Fresco) of Stoneham. Cherished grandfather of Mikaila & Brendan. Caring brother of Claire Burke & her husband Robert, Edward Testa & his wife Elaine and Cindy Testa. Devoted nephew of Lawrence Christopher & his wife Jean. Dear friend of Eleanor & Bart Galvin, Thomas Vennochi, as well as numerous other extended loving family members and friends. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 4:00-7:00PM. Guests must wear a mask and are encouraged to greet the family, pay their respects and exit the Funeral Home to allow other guests to enter. Family and friends are also welcome to come to the Funeral Home on Tuesday morning from 9:30-10:30AM prior to the Graveside Service at Wyoming Cemetery at 11AM. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
781-665-1949
Family Owned Since 1889
Published in The Boston Globe on June 19, 2020