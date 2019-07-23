Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
9 Herbert St.
Melrose, MA
View Map
JOHN L. DEVEREAUX


1929 - 2019
JOHN L. DEVEREAUX Obituary
DEVEREAUX, John L. Of Stoneham, died July 21, 2019, at the age of 90. Beloved husband of 31 years to the late Margaret A. (Duffy) Devereaux. Loving father of Mary Ellen Devereaux, Anne F. McAllister & her husband Robert, and John L. Devereaux, all of Stoneham. Proud grandfather of Maggie, Elise and Robert McAllister, all of Stoneham. Brother of Mary Holmes and her late husband Eugene of Franklin, MA, Delores and Jack Gerah, Robert and Katherine Devereaux, Ellen and Bob Davis, all of Naples, FL, and the late Richard Devereaux. Brother-in-law to the late Mary Jane Igo and the late Robert Duffy and his wife Karen of Marshfield. Best friend of 80+ years to Kevin McArdle of Scituate. Also survived by several godchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019, from 2-6 PM, at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE. Funeral Procession from Gately Funeral Home on Monday, July 29, at 9 AM followed by a 10 AM Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose. Interment with Military Honors following the Mass at Lindenwood Cemetery, Stoneham. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Melrose Veteran's Fund, Attn: Veteran's Office, 562 Main St., Melrose, MA 02176, or to American Legion Post 115, 11 Common St., Stoneham, MA 02180. WWII Navy Veteran. For obituary & directions please visit gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

781-665-1949

Family Owned since 1889
Published in The Boston Globe on July 24, 2019
