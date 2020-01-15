|
|
DOYLE, Reverend John L. Age 93, a priest of the archdiocese of Boston for 68 years, who worked with the poor people of Bolivia for 24 years and then came home to continue that work in Boston, died on January 12, 2020. "I decided I wanted to spend my last years with people who are up against it," he said, and he sought assignments in bilingual parishes with large Hispanic and minority congregations. After returning from Bolivia, he was assigned to St. Patrick's in Brockton, followed by his last full-time assignment as pastor of St. Peter's Parish in Dorchester. He was involved in community organizing and social justice work through the Brockton Interfaith Coalition and the Greater Boston Interfaith Organization. After retiring, Fr. Doyle preached and offered Sunday Mass at Most Holy Redeemer Parish in East Boston, where he was especially beloved. Born on January 11, 1927, Fr. Doyle was the son of the late Donald Joseph and Mary Catherine (MacDonald) Doyle. His parents emigrated from Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia and met in Boston. Doyle attended St. Mark elementary school, Boston Latin School and St. John's Seminary. He was ordained in 1952 and served in North Reading and Chelsea, then accepted a missions assignment in Vernal, Utah for five years before joining the Society of St. James to work in Latin America. He was the oldest of six children and was deeply beloved by his extended family and many friends and parishioners, including: his late brother Donald J. Doyle and his late wife Margaret of Oxford, Florida, his sister Sr. Mary L. Doyle, SND of Ipswich, his sister Catherine Muirhead and her late husband Donald, now of Middleboro, his sister Anne Kenney and her late husband Joseph, now of Sharon, and his brother James S. Doyle and late wife Ann of Gaithersburg, Maryland. He is survived by his three sisters and his brother James, by three generations of nieces and nephews, and by close friends Martin and Cheri Andes of Framingham and their sons. Relatives and friends are invited to Visiting on Friday, 2:00 to 4:00pm at Regina Cleri Residence, 60 William Cardinal O'Connell Way, Boston and 5:00 to 7:00pm in Most Holy Redeemer Church, 72 Maverick St., Boston with a Mass to commence at 7:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at 10:00am in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 68 William Cardinal O'Connell Way, Boston. Interment to follow at New Calvary Cemetery, 800 Harvard Street, Boston, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 16, 2020