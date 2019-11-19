|
|
EDWARDS, John L. "Jack" Of Plymouth, formerly of Arlington, Nov. 18. Beloved husband of the late Alice E. (MacKinnon) Edwards. Loving father of Patricia M. Sicard & husband Andrew of Tyngsborough, John Edwards & wife Cheryl of Tewksbury, Mary B. Marenghi & husband Gregory of Lynnfield, Margaret A. Ruchala & husband Stephen of Hubbardston, and Vincent M. Edwards & wife Kimberli of Danville, NH. Brother of Margaret, Mary, Philip & wife Dorothy, Kerry and the late Douglas, Patricia and Martin. Adoring grandfather of Daniel, Elizabeth, Matthew, Ryan, Gregory, Jack, Michael, Joseph, Alice, Caitlyn & husband Finn, Brianna, and Gavin. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD on Friday at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Maria Goretti Church, 112 Chestnut St., Lynnfield at 10am. Interment, Puritan Lawn memorial Park, Peabody. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cotting School, 453 Concord Ave., Lexington, MA 02421. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 20, 2019