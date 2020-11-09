1/
JOHN L. "SONNY" FRANZINI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FRANZINI, John L. "Sonny" Of Plymouth, 84 years old, died peacefully, surrounded by his adoring family and angels on November 7, 2020. Married 60 years to his childhood sweetheart, the late Joan F. (Belliveau). Father of Diane Marrazzo and her husband John, Carol Souza and her husband Jeff, John Franzini and his wife Roberta. Proud grandfather of ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. John will always be remembered and admired for his generosity to all, love of family, larger than life personality. He had an amazing ability to connect with people on a positive and personal basis. He was an inspiration to all of us to live life to the fullest. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Funeral Mass in St. Bonaventure's Church, Manomet will be private with burial to follow in St. Michael's Cemetery Roslindale. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in John's memory to the charity of your choice or to St. Bonaventure's Church, 802 State Rd., Manomet, MA 02345. Online guestbook www.brownandhickey.com Brown & Hickey Funeral Home 617-484-2534 617-547-1500


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
617-484-2534
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved