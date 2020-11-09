FRANZINI, John L. "Sonny" Of Plymouth, 84 years old, died peacefully, surrounded by his adoring family and angels on November 7, 2020. Married 60 years to his childhood sweetheart, the late Joan F. (Belliveau). Father of Diane Marrazzo and her husband John, Carol Souza and her husband Jeff, John Franzini and his wife Roberta. Proud grandfather of ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. John will always be remembered and admired for his generosity to all, love of family, larger than life personality. He had an amazing ability to connect with people on a positive and personal basis. He was an inspiration to all of us to live life to the fullest. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Funeral Mass in St. Bonaventure's Church, Manomet will be private with burial to follow in St. Michael's Cemetery Roslindale. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in John's memory to the charity of your choice
or to St. Bonaventure's Church, 802 State Rd., Manomet, MA 02345. Online guestbook www.brownandhickey.com
