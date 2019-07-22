Boston Globe Obituaries
McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home
322 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 438-0405
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
71 Central St.
Stoneham, MA
FRASER, John L. Of Billerica, formerly of Stoneham, July 20. Beloved husband of Ruby J. (Hodson) Fraser and the late Jane (Hawkins) Fraser. Loving father of Beth Matthews, Joseph R. Fraser, and Jan Duroy and her husband Jeff, all of CA. Step-father of Susan McLaughlin. Brother of Alexander Fraser of Stoneham and the late Joseph P. Fraser, Anne Ambrose, Jean Fraser, Hugh B. Fraser and Elizabeth Foskitt. Also survived by his 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Patrick Church, 71 Central Street, Stoneham, on Saturday, August 24, at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to E.N. Rogers V.A. Hospital, (Volunteer Service), 200 Springs Rd., Bedford, MA 01730 For obit/directions/guestbook:

Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019
