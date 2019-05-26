Boston Globe Obituaries
FUSCO, John L. In Brookline, on May 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Carolyn (Kirrane) Fusco. Loving father of Teresina Tremblay and husband Michael of Boxborough, Laura Rizzo and husband Peter of Northbridge. Devoted son of Louis J. Fusco of Hingham and the late Theresa (Cocozza) Fusco. Also survived by his adored granddaughter Luna, and his daughters, Antonia Fusco, Mara Fusco Mackie and their families. Funeral from the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE, Thursday morning at 10 followed by a Funeral Liturgy of the Word in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Brookline at 11. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours in the Funeral Home on Wednesday from 3-7. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 229 Kent St., Brookline, MA 02446 or thebostonhouse.org
Published in The Boston Globe from May 28 to May 29, 2019
