LARSON, John L. Age 55, of Stoughton, formerly of Canton, passed away May 28th. Beloved son of Joan C. Larson (Bryett) of Canton and the late John L. "Jack" Larson. Brother of Scott H. Larson and his wife Angela of Taunton. Uncle of Catherine and Callan Larson of Taunton. Nephew of Maureen Harriman and her late husband Alfred of Canton and Diane Nigro and her late husband James of Stoughton. Cousin of Frank Harriman and his wife Katie of Bozeman, MT and their children Jake and Elliot. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist Church in Canton, Monday, at 10 am. Burial private. Donations may be made in his memory to the MSPCA at www.mspca.org For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020