MEANEY, John L. III A longtime Lexington resident, July 6, 2019, age 63. Son of the late John L. Meaney Jr. and Claire A. Meaney (Hastings). Father of John L. Meaney IV of Bandara, TX and Connor R. Meaney of Lexington. Brother of Stephen C. Meaney of Billerica, Thomas E. Meaney and his wife Carol of Milford, and Maribeth Darrow and her husband Scott of Merrimack, NH. John is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral from the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, Monday, July 15 at 9am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Brigid Church, Lexington at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Sunday from 2pm to 6pm. Interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Lexington 781-862-1800
www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 11, 2019