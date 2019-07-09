Boston Globe Obituaries
Davis Funeral Home
654 Cummins Highway
Mattapan, MA 02126
617-296-1755
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Davis Funeral Home
654 Cummins Highway
Mattapan, MA
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Davis Funeral Home
654 Cummins Highway
Mattapan, MA
JOHN L. PORTER


1952 - 2019
PORTER, John L. Age 66, of Boston, July 8, 2019. Devoted father of Marissa Freedman. Dear grandfather of Rushawn, Millenia, Roshaine, Calvin and Malia. Loving stepfather of Tawana, Sherletha and Jermaine. Beloved brother of Tanya and Anthony Porter. He leaves nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Funeral Service 11AM Saturday at Davis Funeral Home, 654 Cummins Hwy, MATTAPAN. Visiting with the family at 10AM. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery, Mattapan. To post a sympathy message please visit www.DavisofBoston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 10, 2019
