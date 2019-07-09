|
PORTER, John L. Age 66, of Boston, July 8, 2019. Devoted father of Marissa Freedman. Dear grandfather of Rushawn, Millenia, Roshaine, Calvin and Malia. Loving stepfather of Tawana, Sherletha and Jermaine. Beloved brother of Tanya and Anthony Porter. He leaves nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Funeral Service 11AM Saturday at Davis Funeral Home, 654 Cummins Hwy, MATTAPAN. Visiting with the family at 10AM. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery, Mattapan.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 10, 2019