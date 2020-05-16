|
|
RAE, John L. "Jack" Longtime resident of West Roxbury, passed away on May 15, 2020, five days after his beloved late wife Mary "Marie" Rae (Reardon) Rae. Devoted father of John C. Rae of West Roxbury, Mary Kapust and her husband Michael, Jean Hurley and her husband Brian all of Tewksbury, and Joanne Cullen and her husband Patrick of Walpole. Loving grandfather of Michael, Kevin and Matthew Kapust, Timothy and Paul Hurley, John, Mary, and Brendan Reedy, and Grace Cullen. Great-grandfather to Benjamin Kapust. Brother of the late Evelyn Boudreau and the late Robert Rae. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. John was a veteran of the U.S. Army proudly serving in the Korean War. He was a mechanical engineer and retired from Johnson and Johnson. Due to the pandemic, a private family visitation and funeral service will take place at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jack's memory to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-1905. For online guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020