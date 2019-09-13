|
SHEEHY, John L. Jr. US Navy Veteran Of Walpole, September 11, 2019, age 82. Beloved husband of Joan G. (Galligan) Sheehy. Loving father of Catherine A. Sheehy and her spouse, Katherine Roth, of New York City, M. Colleen Simonelli and her spouse, Joseph, of Holliston, John L. Sheehy, III, and his spouse, Kim Sherman, of New York City, Margaret E. Sheehy of Chicago, William A. Sheehy and his spouse, Monet, of Painted Post, New York, and Brian G. Sheehy and his spouse, Kim, of Natick. Cherished grandfather of Dr. Elizabeth C. Vanderventer and her spouse, Tyler, Michael W. Simonelli, Matthew J. Simonelli, Connor W. Sheehy, Maeve N. Sheehy, and Laurel G. Sheehy. Brother of the late Dr. William T. Sheehy and his surviving spouse, Mary Jo, and the late M. Marguerite Wilkie. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend John's Life Celebration on Sunday from 2 to 5 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Jude's Church, 86 Main Street, Norfolk on Monday at 11:30 AM. Interment will be private at the request of John's family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 14, 2019