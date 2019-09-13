Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
508-668-1960
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
48 Common Street
Walpole, MA 02081
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
Saint Jude's Church
86 Main Street
Norfolk, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN SHEEHY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN L. SHEEHY Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN L. SHEEHY Jr. Obituary
SHEEHY, John L. Jr. US Navy Veteran Of Walpole, September 11, 2019, age 82. Beloved husband of Joan G. (Galligan) Sheehy. Loving father of Catherine A. Sheehy and her spouse, Katherine Roth, of New York City, M. Colleen Simonelli and her spouse, Joseph, of Holliston, John L. Sheehy, III, and his spouse, Kim Sherman, of New York City, Margaret E. Sheehy of Chicago, William A. Sheehy and his spouse, Monet, of Painted Post, New York, and Brian G. Sheehy and his spouse, Kim, of Natick. Cherished grandfather of Dr. Elizabeth C. Vanderventer and her spouse, Tyler, Michael W. Simonelli, Matthew J. Simonelli, Connor W. Sheehy, Maeve N. Sheehy, and Laurel G. Sheehy. Brother of the late Dr. William T. Sheehy and his surviving spouse, Mary Jo, and the late M. Marguerite Wilkie. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend John's Life Celebration on Sunday from 2 to 5 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Saint Jude's Church, 86 Main Street, Norfolk on Monday at 11:30 AM. Interment will be private at the request of John's family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DELANEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now