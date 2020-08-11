|
VOCE, John L. Of Belmont, August 9. Beloved husband of Gloria M. (Paul) Voce. Devoted father of Christopher and his wife Kim Voce of Lexington and Lauren Gibbons and her husband Joshua of Lake Oswego, Oregon. Proud grandfather of Claire and Jack Voce and Alice and Mabel Gibbons. Son of the late Leonard and Bernice (Spilewski) Voce. Brother of the late Wayne Voce. Services are private. If desired, expressions of sympathy may be made in John's memory to: The , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020