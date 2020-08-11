Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeVito Funeral Home
761 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
617-924-3445
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN VOCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN L. VOCE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN L. VOCE Obituary
VOCE, John L. Of Belmont, August 9. Beloved husband of Gloria M. (Paul) Voce. Devoted father of Christopher and his wife Kim Voce of Lexington and Lauren Gibbons and her husband Joshua of Lake Oswego, Oregon. Proud grandfather of Claire and Jack Voce and Alice and Mabel Gibbons. Son of the late Leonard and Bernice (Spilewski) Voce. Brother of the late Wayne Voce. Services are private. If desired, expressions of sympathy may be made in John's memory to: The , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeVito Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -