WEEDON, John L. Of Burlington, passed away on August 10, 2020 at the age of sixty-four. John was predeceased by his parents, Barbara and Edward Weedon and brother, Edward. He is survived by Liz and Andy Moss of Plymouth, Barbara and Peter Jackman of Pembroke, Jim and Gilda Weedon of Somerville and Bob Pereira of Georgetown. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Alicia, Andrew, Bobby, Nick, Chris, Amy, Lisa, Kelley, Jen, and Cassie, grandniece Ellie, grandnephews Thomas and Alex, as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.
John graduated from Scituate High School in 1974. He also attended Boston College. John suffered mental illness for many years. He always found great comfort in his faith. He had a fun sense of humor, loved all the local sports teams and was always all about the food, especially a sub from Maria's in Scituate.
We would like to send a special thanks to the staff at Eliot Community Human Services in Concord for all of their caring support to John for many years. Thanks to the staff at Cambridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for their compassionate care of John in his final few weeks. We also want to thank Hospice Services of MA.
Services will be private and held at a later date. Services were entrusted to the care of the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, PLYMOUTH. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to the Elliot Community Human Services, Inc., 86 Baker Ave., Ext., Concord, MA 01742. For more information or to sign the online guestbook, please visit
www.cartmelldavis.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020