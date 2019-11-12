Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN WOODS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN L. WOODS Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHN L. WOODS Jr. Obituary
WOODS, John L. Jr. Of Rockland, formerly a longtime resident of Milton and Hull, passed away November 11th. Beloved brother of Kathleen Conway of W. Hartford, CT, Rosemary Sullivan of Scituate and the late Joan Lentini and honorary family member Carol (Mahon) Norton. Beloved son of the late John L., Sr. and Helen V. Woods. Also survived by 23 nieces and nephews and many grandnieces and nephews. John was a friend of Bill for 30 years. Relatives and friends invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton, Friday morning at 9:00. Visiting Hours omitted. Burial Holyhood Cemetery, Brookline. Veteran United States Army CIC during the Korean War. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton 617 696-4200

View the online memorial for John L. Jr. WOODS
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -