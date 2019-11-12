|
WOODS, John L. Jr. Of Rockland, formerly a longtime resident of Milton and Hull, passed away November 11th. Beloved brother of Kathleen Conway of W. Hartford, CT, Rosemary Sullivan of Scituate and the late Joan Lentini and honorary family member Carol (Mahon) Norton. Beloved son of the late John L., Sr. and Helen V. Woods. Also survived by 23 nieces and nephews and many grandnieces and nephews. John was a friend of Bill for 30 years. Relatives and friends invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton, Friday morning at 9:00. Visiting Hours omitted. Burial Holyhood Cemetery, Brookline. Veteran United States Army CIC during the Korean War. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton 617 696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 13, 2019